Alleged murder suspect in shooting on Holly Road, arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An alleged murder suspect was arrested Sunday, following a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department daily blotter, Esten Chavez, 28, was arrested on one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault at about midnight on Nov. 14.

On Saturday at about 2 a.m., CCPD officers were dispatched to a shooting on 6000 Holly Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle had crashed after the driver and a passenger had been shot.

One female was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, while another 20-year-old female was deceased at the scene. Three other occupants in the vehicle were not injured.

Following an investigation by detectives, Chavez was taken into custody and transported to the City Detention Center. The investigation is still ongoing, and officials ask residents with any information about the case, please call detectives at 361-886-2840.

