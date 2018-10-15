Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The first defendant to have been offered a plea deal for the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

28-year-old Christopher Gonzalez plead guilty to engaging in criminal activity.

There were several other suspects involved with the main suspect being Joseph Tejeda. Other defendants in the case include Sandra Vasquez, Rosalinda Musella, Magdalena Carvajal, Christopher Allen and Gregorio Roland Cruz.

The mother of Breanna Wood, Fallon Wood, read a victim's impact statement in open court Monday morning.

All of this took place in the 105th district court with Judge Jack Pulcher.

We first reported that a plea deal had been reached earlier this month.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII