Suspect in Butler murder case transferred to Kleberg County Jail

Amanda Noverr was arrested along with Adam Williams and indicted for capital murder of New Hampshire couple James and Michelle Butler.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from Noverr's first court appearance.

Amanda Noverr was transferred from a San Patricio County jail to the Kleberg County Jail on Wednesday.

Noverr had been in San Patricio County since November 2019.

Noverr, along with Adam Williams, were indicted for capital murder after they were found with James and Michelle Butler's truck and trailer in Mexico.

Many of us remember the tragic death of the Butlers, the New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found on North Padre Island, back in October 2019.

Court cases for Noverr and Williams had previously been postponed due to COVID-19.

There is no word yet on whether a new court date has been set.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.