Suspect in custody after breaking into Refugio County Courthouse, stealing ammo

Authorities say the man broke into a basement window to gain access to the courthouse.

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzalez confirmed Monday that the Refugio County Courthouse was broken into Saturday night.

According to Gonzalez, deputies took a person of interest into custody who was found in the vicinity of the courthouse following the incident. They said he broke into a basement window to gain access to the courthouse.

Gonzalez said the basement houses offices for the Department of Public Safety and the probation department.

While taking the suspect into custody, deputies also recovered ammunition and other belongings believed to have been taken during the burglary. Officials believe the man may have been trying to sell the items.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect as he has not been charged with a crime. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

