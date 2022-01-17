UPDATE: Suspect in custody after crash that resulted in police chase

CCPD has released more information on the suspect and circumstances.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 7:30 p.m. UPDATE: CCPD has released a statement clarifying details around the crash.

Around 3:42 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a robbery call. On scene a 62-year old woman who said the suspect approached her, and used force to take her belongings; including her car keys.

The suspect then drove off in her vehicle. Fortunately, she suffered no injuries.

Later, around 4:18 p.m. officers in the 18th street area spotted the vehicle and began pursuit. The suspect then crashed the car, and tried to flee on foot.'

He was quickly caught and arrested, being charged with robbery and evading arrest.

As the suspect is a juvenile, no further information has been released. He will be booked in at the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center.

6:45 p.m.: A Kia was found crashed into a fence at 14th and Mary Street right around 4p.m. this afternoon.

The driver took off on foot and a search ensued, with police officers swarming the surrounding neighborhood as they tried to find the suspect.

Neighbors shared a video of the moment the young man was taken into custody. They told 3News he was hiding near an abandoned a few streets over on 18th Street.

3News will keep you updated as the story continues to unfold.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.