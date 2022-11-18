Suspect in custody after late night stabbing at the Palace Men's Club

Johnathan Vasquez is in custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Nov. 17, at 9:40 p.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Everhart Road in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a cut to his head. According to CCPD, officers found that 36-year-old Johnathan Vasquez had been kicked out of the business, but later came back.

When employees at the business attempted to kick Vasquez out again, he cut one of the employees in the head with a knife.

Officers were able to find out what vehicle Vasquez was driving along with his physical description. Vasquez was later located at South Padre Island Drive and Nile, after officers performed a traffic stop.

Vasquez is in custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

