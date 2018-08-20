CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — New information coming from police about the suspect arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide that left two people dead.

Police Say 29-year old Joe Angel Guerrero was arrested at a home along the 1700 block of Buford street on Sunday afternoon after a witness spotted the suspect earlier that day.

Officer got to the scene and set up a safe perimeter around the home and then went inside. They told Guerrero they had a felony warrant for him. He raised a gun at officers, but quickly dropped it. He was subsequently arrested at the scene.

Along with the capital murder charge, he was also arrested for aggravated assault on a peace officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators say this is an ongoing case and anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 361-886-2840.

