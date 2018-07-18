Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One of four people accused in a deadly 2016 robbery at a Corpus Christi gun store was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday.

24-year-old Darien Marshall was one fo the suspects accused in the 2016 robbery at Shooters Depot, located on Leopard Street near Lantana. The owner of the store, 63-year-old George Kumbis, was killed during that robbery and another employee was hurt.

Wednesday in the 105th District Court, both families of the victim and the defendant spoke. The courtroom heard from Kumbis' brother and sister who both flew in from Greece to tell Judge Jack Pulcher how much their brother meant to them.

"He should understand it wasn't just a shot. It was a decision he made for our family. With that shot he decided that my brother's life should end like this," the siblings said. "My brother's wife would be on medications for life. Our kids would never meet him. It was the decision he made for our family and our lives. It's not fair."

Another person the court heard from was the employee who was left to die after the 2016 shooting, who is still undergoing treatment to recover from severe injuries.

"Taken to hospital and ambulance. Next thing I remember is I'm in ICU," the victim said. "I had also learned that the bullet had missed my heart. It was then I learned how truly close to death I was."

According to one of Kumbis' family members, they wanted harsher punishment for Marshall and are even asking for the death penalty.

"Family members get split on what they want a resolution to be, but I want to be fair and for all them to have a voice," prosecutor's Attorney Terry Shamsie said. "Because the type of case, he was eligible for death penalty, possible punishment, but certain factors must be considered before you pursue it. He didn't qualify."

The defendant's attorney did not want to make a statement.

There will be a hearing for a third suspect on Monday and a status hearing for a fourth suspect in August.

