x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Suspect in fatal shooting near The Ranch night club turns himself in

Paul Villarreal is suspected of killing a man in the 4800 block of Burney, off of Everhart Road.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man turned himself into the Nueces County Sheriff's Office after an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday.

Paul Villarreal is accused of shooting and killing a man near the The Ranch night club, located at 4800 Burney Street, off of Everhart Road.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers said that when they arrived, they saw a man with gunshot wounds outside of the passenger side of a vehicle.

The man later died at a local hospital.

The 20-year-old Villarreal remains in the Nueces County Jail as of Thursday morning, charged with murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

 

More Videos

In Other News

City of Corpus Christi hiring fair looks to pick up 300+ workers

Before You Leave, Check This Out