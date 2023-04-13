Suspect in fatal shooting near The Ranch night club turns himself in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man turned himself into the Nueces County Sheriff's Office after an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday.
Paul Villarreal is accused of shooting and killing a man near the The Ranch night club, located at 4800 Burney Street, off of Everhart Road.
Corpus Christi Police Department officers said that when they arrived, they saw a man with gunshot wounds outside of the passenger side of a vehicle.
The man later died at a local hospital.
The 20-year-old Villarreal remains in the Nueces County Jail as of Thursday morning, charged with murder. His bond was set at $1 million.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
- New STAAR test moves online, removes promotion requirement and some stress for parents, students
- Calallen women sees unexpected 16K demolition bill after saving neighbor from tragic house fire
- Five projects approved for Downtown Corpus Christi including luxury bar, hotel
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.