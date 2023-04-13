Suspect in fatal shooting near The Ranch night club turns himself in

Paul Villarreal is suspected of killing a man in the 4800 block of Burney, off of Everhart Road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man turned himself into the Nueces County Sheriff's Office after an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday.

Paul Villarreal is accused of shooting and killing a man near the The Ranch night club, located at 4800 Burney Street, off of Everhart Road.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers said that when they arrived, they saw a man with gunshot wounds outside of the passenger side of a vehicle.

The man later died at a local hospital.

The 20-year-old Villarreal remains in the Nueces County Jail as of Thursday morning, charged with murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!