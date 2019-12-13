INGLESIDE, Texas — The suspect in a recent officer-involved shooting in the town of Ingleside on the Bay has finally been released from the hospital and has been arrested.

22-year-old Myles Tackett is being charged with burglary to a vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

It was last weekn when Ingleside police were called to help the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office as one of their deputies was chasing Tackett, who was attempting to break into a vehicle. When officers asked Tackett to show his hands and get on the ground, they noticed he was showing a weapon and they opened fire.

Tackett was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has been released and is now in the Nueces County Jail.

