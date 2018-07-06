25-year-old David Rodriguez turned himself into Robstown police just before 10 p.m. Wednesday after authorities identified him on surveillance video as the suspect in a robbery.

Police said Rodriguez was seen on camera robbing the La Tiendita in Robstown last week. He is currently at the Nueces County Jail on an aggravated robbery charge, which is a first-degree felony.

If convicted, Rodriguez could face up to 99 years in jail.

