Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A man was arrested Wednesday evening after stabbing a person in the 600 block of Van Cleve Drive.

According to witnesses, 27-year-old Luis Moreno got in an argument with a 39-year-old man and then proceeded to pull a knife on the suspect and stab him in the chest.

When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested Moreno and transferred him to the detention facility.

Moreno is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the victim is recovering in the hospital with minor injuries.

