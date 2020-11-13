Suspect indicted for the murder of Calallen High School football player

20-year-old Billy Ferguson has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police have indicted 20-year-old Billy Ferguson for the murder of Calallen High School football player, 18-year-old Gabe Cooley.

Ferguson has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On August 24, 2020 Corpus Christi police identified Ferguson as the person who they say stabbed and killed 18-year-old Gabe Cooley at a Walmart in Calallen.

Police said Ferguson stabbed the Calallen High School football player in the middle of the store.

Witnesses said Cooley was standing in the middle of one of the aisles when Ferguson approached him and stabbed him multiple times. Cooley was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.