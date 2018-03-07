We are learning more about the home invasion that resulted in cross-fire in Alice between a homeowner and three male suspects. At about 1 a.m. Thursday morning three men forced their way into a home in Alice. According to the Alice Echo News-Journal the homeowner woke up and hid his family in a closet for safety. He then shot at the intruders injuring one of the suspects Florentino Chapa in the leg he is now on the run.

The other suspects Marcos Garza and Jesus Salinas were arrested after they crashed a on highway 281. The suspects are facing a slew of charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in criminal activity and child endangerment. One of the bullets hit the headboard of a sleeping child in the home.

If you have any information about Florentino Chapa's whereabouts you are asked to call 9-1-1.

