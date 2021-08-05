Capital Murder suspect wanted for shooting on Weber Road

Detectives have secured a warrant with a $1,000,000 bond for 40-year-old Johnny Richard Alvarez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from July 25.

Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a capital murder suspect who is believed to be involved in taking the life of 32-year-old Conrad Garcia on July 25.

Here's what happened:

Police were dispatched to the shooting at the 4500 block of Weber Road on Sunday, July 25, around 4 a.m.

Police said when they arrived to the scene that morning, they found that Garcia had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.