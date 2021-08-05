Capital Murder suspect wanted for shooting on Weber Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from July 25.
Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a capital murder suspect who is believed to be involved in taking the life of 32-year-old Conrad Garcia on July 25.
Here's what happened:
Police were dispatched to the shooting at the 4500 block of Weber Road on Sunday, July 25, around 4 a.m.
Police said when they arrived to the scene that morning, they found that Garcia had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Detectives have now secured a warrant with a $1,000,000 bond for 40-year-old Johnny Richard Alvarez. Police said Johnny is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weights approximately 200 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.