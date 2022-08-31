Suspect with 2 knives found, arrested near Flour Bluff ISD athletics facility

At the time of the incident no students or staff were in any danger, or near the facilities.

Corpus Christi Police received a phone call around 2 p.m. that a suspect with a weapon was walking in the backfield near the athletic facility next to two Flour Bluff campuses.

The suspect was walking from the area of Sands Drive between houses and the stadium, according to an email from Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications for Flour Bluff Independent School District.

Flour Bluff ISD police responded and and apprehended the suspect. The department then turned the suspect over to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Upon further investigation, the suspect was found to have no other weapons other than two pocket knives, according to Bily.

The suspect was taken into custody by CCPD and charged with trespassing. According to Billy, the suspect had previously received a no trespassing order from FBISD in 2013.

FBISD PD altered administrators who were at the field. At the time of the incident no students or staff were in any danger, or near the facilities.

According to Bily, FBISD PD searched the area and no weapons were found.

