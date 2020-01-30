CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is facing serious charges and a family is left cleaning up after a suspected drunk driver crashed through their fence Thursday morning, landing just feet away from a home.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Williams and Everhart, just behind the Sam's store.

Police said a suspected drunk driver lost control and veered off the road, taking out a mailbox before crashing through a fence. From there the truck slammed into a parked car just outside a home as a family slept inside.

"I woke up and saw the car flipped over and I was like, 'Woah,'" resident Alexis Lozano said. "I didn't really expect something like this to happen to us. I mean, I've known stuff happens on the news and everything, but I didn't really expect it for us."

Police believe the car parked in front of the home was able to stop the truck from actually hitting the house. The driver was arrested and a toxicology report is pending.

