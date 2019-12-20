CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday after leading Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase throughout Corpus Christi.
DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley said it was just before 3 a.m. Friday when state troopers tried to pull over a suspected drunk driver near Old Brownsville Road and Saratoga Boulevard. The driver did not stop and led police on a chase that almost circled the city.
Spike strips were eventually deployed to blow out the driver's tires, causing his vehicle to come to a stop at South Port near Brannon Street.
The driver, 23-year-old Cory Jacob Robertson, was arrested and faces charges of evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated.
