Suspected gang member, girlfriend arrested, children removed from home

The two children who were turned over to Child Protective Services were just four and eight years old. The suspects are facing a number of charges.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area law enforcement recently arrested an Aryan Brotherhood gang member and his girlfriend on drug charges, and removed 2 children from the home they shared.

"We knew immediately we had to do something with the children because of the environment they were living in. There were drugs all over the house accessible to all these kids," said Mike Tamez with the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit. "There was marijuana, pills and a little over 3three ounces of crystal methamphetamine."

Tamez said that neighbors alerted law enforcement because of all the traffic coming through the home. The bust happened on North Harrington Drive in Corpus Christi.

"Once we hit the house, there was a lot of white supremacist drawings or what not on the walls of the house, like swastika's and things like that," Tamez said. "And since then we've learned he's a peckerwood's gang member. So, the guy's violent, he is a violent offender."

