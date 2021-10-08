Suspected smuggler crashes into Gas Pipeline, woman transported to hospital for treatment

The truck was found crashed into a gas pipeline. Agents found an injured female roughly 30 yards from the crash site

EDINBURG, Texas — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) encountered a injured migrant woman after the vehicle she was in crashed near a gas pipeline in Kingsville.

The suspected smuggler did notify medical services before they fled the area.

On Oct. 7, a Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents conducted a vehicle stop on a black Chevrolet truck. After failing to yield the truck crashed through a private property gate.

Officials continued their search until the truck was found approximately 3 hours later.

The truck was found crashed into a gas pipeline. Agents found an injured female roughly 30 yards from the crash site. After requesting first aid, agents called medical services.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she received treatment.