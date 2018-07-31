Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police were dispatched Monday afternoon to the 6100 block of Pebble Beach after residents in the Corpus Christi Country Club teamed up with a mail carrier to catch a group of burglars.

A group of three individuals were arrested around 2:20 p.m. after a neighbor spotted a suspicious car in the area. The three are believed to be responsible for several burglaries in the area over the past few weeks. Police said their capture can be attributed to the teamwork of neighbors.

"I'm glad we caught them. Our neighborhood doesn't deserve this," one of them said.

It was around 2:20 p.m. when the suspicious vehicle was spotted on Pebble Beach.

"All of a sudden three guys came out," the watchful neighbor said. "They all proceeded to put on hoodies."

When the resident walked around the corner to get a better view, the suspects were gone.

After the resident notified other neighbors, one of the suspects came out from a home across the street. The suspect told the resident that he was asking the homeowners if they had seen his dog.

"I say, 'It takes three of you to ask a couple if they've seen a dog?' and they start running for the car over here," the resident said.

According to neighbors, a nearby mailman quickly positioned his truck to block the suspect from getting inside the vehicle.

"And the other two guys came running out with their arms loaded," the resident said.

Sandi Hoot, another neighbor who saw what was happening, got into her car to chase the two thieves. However, she said the mailman was the real hero.

"He tackled someone and was holding them down until the cops got there," Hoot said.

Neighbors said there was another car involved and police were able to find two additional suspects along with a gun.

"It was a scary thing. My cars have been broken into four times in the past month," Hoot said.

The residents often rely on each other to keep their neighborhood safe, and on Monday it paid off.

"Eyeballs were really looking, and luckily we were able to get these guys off of the street," Hoot said.

The three who were arrested were identified as 17-year-olds Adrian Camacho and Damon Leija, along with a 16-year-old juvenile suspect. Camacho and Leija were transported to the City Detention Center and the juvenile was transported to the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center.

