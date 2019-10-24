CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are still looking for the suspects involved in an early-morning chase that happened on the city's southside Thursday.

It was just before 2:30 a.m. when a woman reported to police that she had been carjacked on Panama Drive. Officers responded and ended up chasing the suspects until they crashed outside a home in the 6900 block of Southhaven Drive, where they fled on foot.

Later in the day police confirmed that the female victim confessed that she had not actually been carjacked and that she knew the two suspects and had picked them up. Eventually, they decided to kick her out of the car and take it, so that is when she called the police.

Police said they have identified the suspects but no arrests have been made.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: