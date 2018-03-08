CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Two men accused of taking part in a jewelry store robbery and a double murder made an appearance in court Friday.

19-year-old Trebor Wheeler pleaded not guilty to taking part in a robbery at Aman's Jewelers in La Palmera Mall last March. He and several other men were also accused of killing Arturo Lopez and his wife Miriam in their Corpus Christi home a few days later.

Wheeler is in the Nueces County Jail facing capital murder charges for that crime. He has already pleaded not guilty in that case.

Later Friday afternoon Robert Angel Lopez Jr. pleaded not guilty to the same crimes, according to his attorney.

No trial dates have been set for either suspect.

