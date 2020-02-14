CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two suspects possibly connected with the death of a New Hampshire couple in the Coastal Bend appeared in court.

Adam Williams and Amanda Noverr were arrested after the bodies of James and Michelle Butler were found in shallow graves back in October.

Williams and Noverr face several indictments, including theft, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm.

Both suspects gave pleas of not guilty and their trial before a jury has been set for May 11.

Currently, no one has been charged with the murder of the Butlers.

