SWAT standoff ends with 17-year-old arrested

The situation began as a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 17-year-old who barricaded himself in an apartment on Holly Rd. Wednesday morning has been arrested, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

A call came in to dispatchers at CCPD about a domestic dispute around 6 a.m. on the 1300 block of Calle San Lucas, officials said. Officers responded and found that the victim and suspect had left the scene. The suspect was found to have an outstanding felony warrant and officials feared for the girl's safety.

The victim and suspect were later tracked down to the Holly Park Apartments. Officers then activated an emergency response unit to help get the girl out of the apartment. She made it out safely, but the suspect barricaded himself in the apartment for more than two hours.

The suspect was arrested after SWAT Team members deployed tear gas into the apartment.

There is no word on what the suspect has been charged with at this time. Stay with 3News for updates on this story.

