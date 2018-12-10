CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Several people were worried after seeing dozens of police cars in the Six Points area Thursday night.

CCPD's Emergency Response Unit held a training right outside Incarnate Word Academy.

They were practicing an active shooter situation inside and outside of IWA.

The scenario includes two officers down, people held hostage and a suspect inside of the academy.

Police set up a perimeter around the school, and their hostage negotiation team set up in another area.

The department says they hold these full scenarios in order to see what areas they might need improvement so they are effective and efficient for a real situation.

Capt. Dave Cook with CCPD said, "Typically active shooter situations happen quickly 7 to 10 minutes the shooter either escapes or shoots themselves we developed a scenario so that we can work all our skill set on this thing scenario."

The Emergency Response Unit includes SWAT, hostage negotiator team, bomb squad, and dive team.

This particular one only included SWAT and HNT.

The department said they do the training in a public area because they need to practice in the environment they respond in.

