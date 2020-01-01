Dozens of Coastal Bend residents made their way to North Beach Wednesday to take part in the annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge.

The event has been going on for the past six years and raises money for ALS TDI, a nonprofit organization that is working to find a cure for ALS.

One person who participated in this year's plunge said she does it to honor the memory of a friend who had ALS and passed away.

"Well I had a friend who passed away from ALS 11 years ago at a young age, so to support her and support her family. Just to bring in the new year," Mary Lessry said.

It's definitely a cold way to start the new year!

The annual event has managed to raise about $50,000 for ALS research over the past five years.

