KINGSVILLE, Texas — In partnership with a community organization, the City of Kingsville made some changes to their parks.

The City of Kingsville was able to make some swings more accessible for people with special needs.

Therapeutic swings will allow children with special needs to have the same amount of fun.

At Thompson Park, there's a therapeutic chair and generational chair.

The Coastal Bend Civitan Club helping to install the swings. Each swing costs around $3,100 and caters to a variety of needs.

"It's wonderful, and I've been out to the park when people are using the swings, and we're getting the best positive feedback," Janelle Nix, project chairman of Coastal Bend Civitan Club

"Great additions for special situations that allow kids to spend more time in the parks that don't normally get to enjoy that," Susan Ivy, parks director for the City of Kingsville.

The swings are for children ages 5-12, and the Coastal Bend Community Foundation funded them.

Kingsville hopes to continue to make upgrades for special needs children in the future.

