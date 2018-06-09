Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — The purpose of this symposium is to educate and increase awareness of suicide in our community according to organizers.

The Symposium gives people an opportunity to learn more about suicide prevention while observing National Suicide Prevention Week, September 9 through 15, 2018."

Call: 361-215-9063 or click here to find out more.

Here is the list of events scheduled for the two day event.

Thursday, September 13, 2018 | 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

(Free event to the public.)

Facts and Myths of Suicide

Del Mar College Harvin Center – Retama Room

101 Baldwin Boulevard, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404

Friday, September 14, 2018 | 8:30 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.

(Free event for providers, professionals, law enforcement, students & the public.

Ethics CEU’s and TCOLE hours provided.)

“Re-thinking Work with Suicidal Individuals: What You Should Know about

Suicide-Specific Interventions.”

Del Mar College Harvin Center – Retama Room

101 Baldwin Boulevard, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404

AGENDAS:

Facts and Myths of Suicide

5:30 P.M. – Registration

6:00-8:00 P.M. – Presentation and Discussion Panel. "Facts and Myths of Suicide" – Andrea Potter, LPC. Discussion Panel of Professionals and Representatives.

"Re-thinking Work with Suicidal Individuals: What You Should Know about Suicide-Specific Interventions." Tom E. Ellis, PsyD., ABBP.

8:00 A.M. – Registration

8:30 A.M. – Ethical Principles

9:15 A.M. – Enhancing the treatment of suicidal individuals.

10:30-12:00 A.M. – "What Might I Do Differently?"

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII