CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested Sunday in Jim Wells County after being caught with narcotics on Highway 181.

Geneva Galindo and Dustin Moreida were driving a black Toyota when the Jim Wells County Narcotics Division stopped them. Authorities decided to search their vehicle after smelling marijuana.

Inside they discovered more than 700 grams of synthetic marijuana, eight grams of marijuana, and over $27,000.

Both were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.