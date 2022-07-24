TAAF Games of Texas brought millions of dollars to the Coastal Bend

The games will wrap up after baseball, but the impact on our local economy can already be felt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TAAF Games of Texas brought thousands of athletes, parents, and spectators to Corpus Christi this weekend.

TAAF Executive Director Mark Lord had only good things to say about our sparkling city. "It's beautiful. It's a very welcoming town and as far as putting on the games, Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is awesome," he said. "They provide everything. The school district is fabulous and you have great facilities."

Our facilities aren't the only thing to boast about, there is also a great view!

Elijah Terrell representing EJK Boxing Club came all the way from Oklahoma to compete. "It's my first time at a beach, so it was nice," he said. "It was beautiful."

A bit closer to home, Boxer Daniel Vasquez is from Mission and he said his visit has been a great experience. "Corpus is a nice city. The school that we were in, W Ray High School is a really nice school. The environment is great and really professional."

Thousands of athletes from all over the country made their way down to the Coastal Bend.

"We're about at 83, 84 hundred, but we still have baseball next weekend, which will count as part of the games. We think 85, 88 hundred," Lord estimated.

Along with A1 athletes, family and spectators got their chance to experience the coast, which means a boost in our local monies.

"It's an $8 to $12 million dollar economic impact over four days. They come in, they spend nights in your hotels, they buy food, they buy gas, they buy gifts, they go to the beach, everything," Lord explained. "It's a trickle down effect all across."

Luckily for us, Lord said he has plans to bring the TAAF games back to the sparkling city in the future.

