CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has joined the investigation into the DWI crash that killed Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum and injured officer Michael Love.

26-year-old Brandon Portillo is accused of being drunk and causing the fatal crash on Highway 358. He remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.

The TABC regulates any retailer or business that sells alcohol. The agency will be looking to determine where Portillo was coming from and if a licensed bar over-served him.

"So what we're doing is we are working with local police there in Corpus Christi as well as with any licensed businesses which may have a connection to the incident to determine if alcohol did play a role in the death. If so, where was that alcohol obtained and was it was obtained illegally," public information officer Christopher Porter said.

The TABC will be working with police over the next couple of weeks. If it turns out a bar did in fact over serve portillo, the agency says it can take corrective action to fine or suspend that business' alcohol license.

