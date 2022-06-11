TABC investigates Downtown restaurant's possible link to Harbor Bridge double fatality

Police contacted the agency shortly after reaching the scene of the wrong-way driver crash that killed dispatcher Betsy Mandujano, and Mathew Banda.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An agency that oversees the state's liquor licenses is investigating a Downtown Corpus Christi restaurant after a wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge last week that killed two people.

Police say alcohol was a factor in that crash.

Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission Public Information Officer Chris Porter tells 3NEWS the agency is looking into Railroad Seafood & Brewing Co. after Corpus Christi Police Department officers alerted them to at-fault driver having possibly been at the restaurant before the accident.

"We were notified by Corpus Christi PD that the driver was at a business licensed by TABC prior to the accident," he said. "We took that information and began that investigation and that’s where we are right now, is working to determine if – in fact – the person was located at that business before the accident."

He said this is common in cases police suspect are alcohol-related.

"If we are able to determine that, we need to find out if the business served anybody improperly and in a way that somehow contributed to the accident," Porter said. "As far as any specifics related to how the alcohol was served, that’s certainly one of the things that we’re looking into as TABC continues this investigation."

He said that, to his knowledge at the time of the interview, he didn't think the TABC had previously investigated the Railroad Seafood & Brewing Co. in a case that that resulted in serious injury or fatalities.

"The investigation is in the very early stages right now," he said. "It will be an ongoing process of conducting interviews coordinated with local law-enforcement and gathering of physical evidence and things like bank records and video footage to support any case that may move forward.”

However, he said any penalties assessed by the agency would be administrative.

"That could look like a temporary suspension of their license to sell alcohol, or in extremely serious cases, or repeat violations, we could cancel their permit to sell alcohol altogether," he said.

However, something more serious is possible for anyone who may have overserved a customer.

"If an employee of the business was found to have violated the law in addition to any charges against the business on the administrative side, we will file a criminal case," he said. "For example, selling alcohol to an intoxicated person. Usually a misdemeanor charge against the employee."