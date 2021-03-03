TABC prepares for Spring Break, agents will visit popular destinations

Most of the operations will take place in and around cities with major colleges or universities and popular destinations along the Texas Gulf Coast.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is preparing for their annual Spring Break safety operations.

Agents from the TABC will visit liquor stores, bars, beaches, and other locations where alcohol is sold throughout March.

Planned activities for 2021 include undercover operations, in which TABC agents covertly monitor business operations for compliance, as well as increased efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines at bars and restaurants across the state.

Businesses that sell alcohol to people younger than 21 could face a civil fine or suspension of their license to sell alcohol. Employees who conduct the sale could also find themselves charged with a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and up to one year in jail.

Most of the operations will take place in and around cities with major colleges or universities and popular destinations along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Other operations will occur during spring break to include investigating suspected organized crime such as human trafficking, narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

