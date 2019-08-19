CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TABC to conduct annual back-to-school undercover operations

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has begun its annual push to crack down on retailers who sell alcohol to minors during the busy back-to-school season.

The operation begins this week and continues throughout September. During that time, TABC agents will conduct undercover operations at alcohol retailers near major colleges and universities across the state.

Undercover TABC agents will have minors attempt to purchase alcohol from retailers. If a sale takes place, agents will enter the business to notify its managers of their violation.

