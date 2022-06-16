Commemorate Juneteenth: TABPHE Corpus Christi to host mental health panel

The Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education is hosting a panel titled ‘Easing the Mental Health issues impacting the African American Community.'

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education (TABPHE) Corpus Christi chapter continues to host their ten days of events you can be part of to commemorate Juneteenth.

If you didn’t know, Juneteenth marks the true end of slavery in the United States. On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves of the Confederate states.

It took two-and-a-half years for Lincoln's proclamation to reach Texas and its quarter of a million slaves. Historians claim many slave owners intentionally withheld the news to keep labor intact.

Thursday, June 16 TABPHE is hosting a panel titled ‘Easing the Mental Health issues impacting the African American Community.'

“We’re planning to have a presentation at Del Mar College at the Heritage Campus at 101 Baldwin Blvd,” said Margie Moore with TABPHE.

The panel will take place at the Harvin Center in the Retama Room on the second floor. The panel is from 6 to 7:30 pm. Guest speakers will speak about PTSD, depression, how to cope with stress, and much more.

Fore more Juneteenth events, click here.