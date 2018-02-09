Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — Tacos not Bombs put in work over Labor Day weekend to feed the hungry.

The organization is anti-war and anti-poverty.

They meet up every Sunday at Artesian Park where they attract crowds of people in need.

For anyone interested in donating, Tacos not Bombs said they post pictures on their Facebook showing where the money goes.

