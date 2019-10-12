TAFT, Texas — The small town of Taft in San Patricio County is now looking for a new city manger after their city council decided to terminate the contract of their current city manager.

Taft's mayor said council lacked confidence in current City Manager Denise Hitt.

Mayor Pedro Lopez called a special session on Nov. 26 to discuss Hitt's future with the city. He said it was unanimously decided by council to terminate Hitt's contract due to a lack of confidence.

Lopez said Taft is restructuring to allow more growth in the city and they are looking for a new city manager that can reflect that.

"We are basically looking for somebody that can understand Taft," Lopez said. "Taft is a little town, but it's hard to understand, but at the same time we are looking for somebody that knows about the growth that is happening in San Patricio."

Hitt's last day with the City will be Jan. 1.

During the Taft city council meeting Tuesday, they are scheduled to discuss how to advertise for the city manager position.

