Taft community gathers to honor Fire Chief Rickey Thielin

TAFT, Texas — The Taft community gathered this Saturday afternoon to honor Fire Chief Rickey Thielin at a memorial service held on the San Patricio Fairgrounds.

Fire Chaplain-Pastor Scott Patton led the service, "Holy Father, please direct this memorial service, that will honor the memory of our brother. Bring a degree of comfort to his family, and friends, and bring honor to your Holy Name. We pray in Jesus name. Amen."

From the brotherhood he shared with his colleagues, to the love he shared with his friends and family, Chief Thielin was a beloved member of the community.

Harley Davidson bikers and fellow Fire Departments attended to pay their respects to the man who was gone much too soon.

A motorcycle club representative commented on the amount of miles Chief Thielin had driven, "716,358 miles. That's how much they drive and how committed they were to the sport of motorcycling. What a great accomplishment."

His best accomplishment, though, was serving as Fire Chief for San Patricio County for 37 years. "He has left an impression, not only on the citizens of Taft and the Taft Fire Department, but the surrounding community and the county," said Taft Interim Fire Chief Ryan Smith.

Pastor Patton felt that, above all, he was a generous man, "He was a giving soul who would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need."

A public servant to his core, Chief Thielin woke up every day giving his best effort to serve the Taft community, "He selflessly volunteered his services for over 37 years in this community. Volunteering is defined as freely giving one's time and effort to serve others," said Mayor Randy Powel.

When the bell rings for firefighters, it indicates that their task has been completed. It is a signal of a job well done, and they can return home. Chief Thielin heard the bell today.

Pastor Patton views mourning through the lens of Chief Thielin's humble nature, "Rickey didn't like to be the center of attention. And even though you're celebrating him today, I believe he would simply say, 'Don't cry for me. Carry on.'"

The community will always remember him as a hero.

