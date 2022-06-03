Taft Fire Chief Rickey Thielen killed in motorcycle accident near Kenedy

The Taft Volunteer Fire Department announced Chief Thielen's passing Saturday, Mar. 5. through social media.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday, Mar. 5, the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department announced via social media the passing of Taft Fire Chief Rickey Theilen.

Chief Thielen was killed in a motorcycle accident near Kenedy Texas early Saturday morning.

He is survived by his wife Connie Thielen, and we ask that you keep her and their family in your thoughts during this time.

As of now, funeral arrangements are still being planned.

It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce Taft VFD Chief Rickey Thielen has passed away. We ask that you... Posted by Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue on Saturday, March 5, 2022

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.