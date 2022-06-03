Taft Fire Chief Rickey Thielen killed in motorcycle accident near Kenedy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday, Mar. 5, the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department announced via social media the passing of Taft Fire Chief Rickey Theilen.
Chief Thielen was killed in a motorcycle accident near Kenedy Texas early Saturday morning.
He is survived by his wife Connie Thielen, and we ask that you keep her and their family in your thoughts during this time.
As of now, funeral arrangements are still being planned.
