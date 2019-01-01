Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Taft Greyhounds cheer team and mascot performed at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

At 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday residents watched the cheerleaders performance on KIII-TV.

Taft earned the opportunity to perform by winning the game day competition at their UCA camp in the summer of 2018.

