Taft Independent School District officials plan to begin online distance learning Aug. 19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first day of school is right around the corner for the Taft Independent School District.
Taft ISD officials say the first day of school will be on Wednesday, August 19, and students will start with remote online distance-learning for the first four weeks.
According to Taft ISD’s Child Nutrition Department, their Curbside Grab and Go Meal Service will run Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided and school officials say Friday’s meals will be handed out with Thursday’s lunch.
Parents are able to pick up students' meals at the Taft High School Cafeteria. School officials say the meal distributions are for all students enrolled in Taft ISD.