Taft Independent School District officials plan to begin online distance learning Aug. 19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first day of school is right around the corner for the Taft Independent School District.



Taft ISD officials say the first day of school will be on Wednesday, August 19, and students will start with remote online distance-learning for the first four weeks.



According to Taft ISD’s Child Nutrition Department, their Curbside Grab and Go Meal Service will run Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.