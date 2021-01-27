Taft High School student who tested positive for COVID-19 attended athletic practice this week

The district was notified of this student’s test-confirmed results on Tuesday evening, Jan. 26

TAFT, Texas — A Taft High School student tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said Wednesday in a press release.

Though the school has been doing remote-only instruction, the student attended athletic practice on Monday, Jan. 25, the release said.

The district was notified of this student’s test-confirmed results on Tuesday evening, Jan. 26.

In an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of staff, students, and families, Taft ISD said they have taken the necessary precautionary measures to quarantine staff and students meeting the “Close Contact” criteria. Taft ISD also has daily sanitizing measures in place.

Taft ISD has provided updated COVID-19 information on their website under the Community tab.

On-Campus Instruction will resume on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The district asks that students, staff and family members monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:

Temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher;

Sore throat;

New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);

Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or

New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.

If any member of the Taft ISD Community does begin experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that is not typical, they are encouraged to contact their physician.

The district encourages anyone in the Taft ISD community, staff or student, who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 to please notify your campus administrator/principal immediately.