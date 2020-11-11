Taft ISD: Petty Elementary moves to remote learning after positive COVID-19 case, two close contact cases

The district sent a letter home to parents confirming the COVID-19 case.

TAFT, Texas — One student at Petty Elementary in Taft has tested positive for COVID-19, a letter from Taft ISD said. Two more students have been in close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19.

One of the "close contact" students had been in contact with a COVID-19 positive family member, and the other a COVID-19 positive student.

The district will provide remote learning for Petty Elementary for the next five days while they sanitize the school, the letter said. Students will return to campus on Nov. 19.

All staff members and parents whose child had contact with the affected students have been notified, according to Taft ISD.

Current CDC Guidelines say "close contact" is a person being less than 6 feet apart for a “cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24 hr. period.”

Taft ISD asked all students and staff who are experiencing symptoms to be seen by their doctor and notify the district if they are COVID-19 positive.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.