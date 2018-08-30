Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Teachers with the Taft Independent School District will be getting a raise starting next month thanks to an increase in the district budget.

According to the Taft ISD Board of Trustees, a new budget for the 2018-19 school year was approved on Monday and gives teachers a two-percent raise of the midpoint for all staff within their salary range.

All staff will see that pay increase take effect starting in September.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII