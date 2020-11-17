Taft ISD transitions to remote learning after three positive COVID-19 cases within the district

A staff member at Woodroe Petty Elementary, staff member at Taft Junior High and one student at Taft High school have tested positive for COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Taft ISD is the latest school in the Coastal Bend transitioning to remote learning due to positive coronavirus cases.

According to the district a staff member at Woodroe Petty Elementary, staff member at Taft Junior High and one student at Taft High school have tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member at Woodroe Petty Elementary was last on campus on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The staff member at Taft Junior High staff member was last on campus on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

The high school student was last on campus and attended athletic practice on Monday, November 16, 2020.

The district was made aware of all three positive test results November 17, 2020.

Taft ISD has decided to close all campuses and transition to remote learning through Friday, November 20, 2020.

In person learning will resume after Thanksgiving Break on Monday, November 30, 2020. Students must continue to participate daily with Remote Instruction.

The district says they have taken extra precautionary measures to disinfect all three campuses over the course of three days from November 12 - 14, 2020.