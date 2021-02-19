Taft Police Department: Individuals are selling expired meat from dumpsters at a discount. Do not buy it.

Taft Police Department posted that people are trying to sell citizens discarded meat.

TAFT, Texas — The Taft Police Department has put out a warning to citizens: do not buy meat from individuals.

The department posted to Facebook that individuals were trying to sell meat to citizens at a discount, but information suggests the meat is being discarded from merchants and being taken from the dumpster.

The department said the meat is expired and could cause health issues to those who consume it.

