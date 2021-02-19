x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Taft Police Department: Individuals are selling expired meat from dumpsters at a discount. Do not buy it.

Taft Police Department posted that people are trying to sell citizens discarded meat.
Credit: Taft Police Department

TAFT, Texas — The Taft Police Department has put out a warning to citizens: do not buy meat from individuals.

The department posted to Facebook that individuals were trying to sell meat to citizens at a discount, but information suggests the meat is being discarded from merchants and being taken from the dumpster. 

RELATED: AEP hopes to restore power to 95% of customers today

The department said the meat is expired and could cause health issues to those who consume it. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

 