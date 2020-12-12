Taft police looking for Grinches responsible for destroying park Christmas display

City workers arrived Friday morning to find that their park display was trashed.

TAFT, Texas — A couple of Grinches out in Taft, Texas, vandalized the City's Christmas display, according to officials.

Thankfully, however, public works employees were able to set the decorations back up within the day.

If you have any information regarding this case of vandalism, the Taft Police Department would like to hear from you. Contact them at 361-528-3131.

