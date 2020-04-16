TAFT, Texas — The Taft Fire Department was called out to a house fire on Bravo Street earlier today. Sheriff Oscar Rivera said the homeowner has "lost his home." Thankfully, no one was injured.

Rivera also said that the American Red Cross was called to help. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

His granddaughter wrote on the man's GoFundMe page that "my welo is 88 years old, he’s one kindhearted man and he tries to make the best of everything."

Donate to his GoFundMe here.

Clothing Sizes

Size in shirts LG, pants 34, and undergarments are a LG.

Size in shoes are 9, 9.5 & 10.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: