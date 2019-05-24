CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are an angler, you will want to participate in the annual the Coastal Conservation Association Star Tournament.

The tournament is about catching tagged redfish and cashing them in for prizes. 50 fish were released up and down the entire Texas coast Friday for the tournament.

"It's all in the name of scholarships and trying to raise money to promote conservation and get kids to go to school, so it's a great deal," volunteer David Harris said.

The Coastal Conservation Association Star Tournament kicks off Saturday and runs through Sept. 2.

Remember, if you want to take part you must be signed up. If you catch a tagged redfish and are not signed up, your win doesn't count. You can sign up at www.startournament.org.